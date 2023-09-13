Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Olivia Rodrigo announces "Guts" World Tour date at T-Mobile Center in July

APTOPIX 2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Olivia Rodrigo performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
APTOPIX 2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 11:53:16-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olivia Rodrigo fans in Kansas City will be "happier" after the 20-year-old singer, songwriter announced she is bringing her "Guts" World Tour to the T-Mobile Center on July 26, 2024.

Rodrigo announced next year's tour, which begins Feb. 23 and continues through Aug. 14, on Wednesday on social media.

The pop star shared that additional tour dates will be announced soon.

Fans looking to snag tickets can register through Ticketmaster until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Rodrigo's tour includes special guests The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf.

"Guts," Rodrigo's second album, was released last week. Her first album, "Sour," which was released in May 2021, won Best Pop Vocal Album and was nominated for Album of the Year in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

News of the "Guts" World Tour comes the day after Rodrigo performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone