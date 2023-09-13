Olivia Rodrigo announces "Guts" World Tour date at T-Mobile Center in July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Olivia Rodrigo fans in Kansas City will be "happier" after the 20-year-old singer, songwriter announced she is bringing her "Guts" World Tour to the T-Mobile Center on July 26, 2024.

Rodrigo announced next year's tour, which begins Feb. 23 and continues through Aug. 14, on Wednesday on social media.

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023

The pop star shared that additional tour dates will be announced soon.

Fans looking to snag tickets can register through Ticketmaster until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Rodrigo's tour includes special guests The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf.

"Guts," Rodrigo's second album, was released last week. Her first album, "Sour," which was released in May 2021, won Best Pop Vocal Album and was nominated for Album of the Year in the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

News of the "Guts" World Tour comes the day after Rodrigo performed at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.