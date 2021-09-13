Omaha woman killed in Platte County crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 29.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2009 Chevrolet was northbound on I-29 near Camden Point in Platte County when a 2009 Toyota traveled southbound out of the weigh station and merged into the northbound lane of the interstate.

The Toyota struck the Chevrolet head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. They were identified as 55-year-old Janine Brooks of Omaha, Nebraska.

MSHP said the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.