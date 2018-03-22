On-duty or off, Olathe firefighters able to save lives

OLATHE, Kan. -- In 2017, 64 percent of cardiac arrests in Olathe occurred at home.

A new program will allow off-duty Olathe firefighters to provide life-saving care when someone experiences a sudden cardiac arrest in their home.

The PulsePoint Verified Responder program utilizes the PulsePoint app and will alerts trained responders of SCA in private locations.

The Olathe Fire Department is also providing automated external defibrillators for participating verified responders, Olathe firefighters who are also certified emergency medical technicians or paramedics.

Olathe Fire is one of the first in the country to offer this to the community.

