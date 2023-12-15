On Sandy Hook shooting anniversary, Grandparents for Gun Safety raise awareness on gun violence

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — From inside of Colonial Church in Prairie Village, community members read out loud the name of the children and teachers killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

The event was put on by Grandparents for Gun Safety, a group that spurred from the tragic event.

"We remember the students and the adults in every single one of these school shootings,” said Judy Sherry, with Grandparents for Gun Safety.

Several gun safety advocacy groups took to the podium on Thursday night.

This includes Lives on the Line, Students Demand Action, and East Against Gun Violence, a group from Shawnee Mission East High School.

“School shootings are horrible; they shake us to our roots, but they are not the only shootings that are happening in this world," a person at the event said.

From homicide, to suicide, to preventable deaths, the groups said they won’t stop talking about them, especially to those outside the room.

At the event, the groups also honored shooting victims from the Kansas City area by reading their names out loud.

