On Track with KC | Ability KC members helping to make streetcar more accessible

The Kansas City Streetcar teamed up with Ability KC to conduct accessibility testing to make sure everyone, no matter what disability, is able to enjoy the ride.

Michael Kowal, who uses an electric wheelchair, was one of those participants.

Kowal and a dozen others from Ability KC helped during the planning process, giving feedback and input on what they'd like to see. Then, they got to ride along the new route, and see their ideas come to life.

"The fact that you can wheel on and not have to be tied down," Kowal said. "It's zero entry without a ramp having to come out or someone having to come out and set up a ramp, or open a door for you to get in."

At the streetcar's facility, Executive Director Tom Gerand explained other accessibility features.

"Many buses and trains and streetcars have steps inside the vehicle," Gerand said. "Ours was one of the first in North America to have no steps,"

Gerand said their work extends off the streetcar too; improving sidewalks and crosswalks.

"Make sure that we can make sure those experiences for the connections, from the stations to the rest of the neighborhood, as good as we can possibly make them," Gerand said.

This accessibility testing is one of the many federal tests the streetcar has to go through before the general public can ride. Gerand said he "feels good" about the testing schedule, and staying on track for a fall opening.

For some people, the wait is dragging on, but for Kowal, it's worth the wait so everyone has a chance to ride.

"I feel like just an every day normal person being able to get on and off, and ride without holding people up," Kowal said.

