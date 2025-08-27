On Track with KC | Streetcar begins simulated service, preparing for passengers on Main Street Extension

KSHB 41 reporter Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area. Share your story idea with Caroline .

—

The Kansas City Streetcar's Main Street Extension has entered full-service simulated testing as crews prepare for the launch of passenger operations.

Streetcar begins full-service simulated testing

The Main Street extension will connect the existing downtown streetcar loop to additional destinations when passenger service begins in October.

While the extended route may appear ready for riders, the Kansas City Streetcar Authority is currently conducting what officials describe as a "dress rehearsal" to fine-tune operations before opening day. This will continue for the next month.

The simulated service allows operators to set run times and monitor spacing between streetcars.

Lauren Krutty, director of operations and planning for KC Streetcar, explained streetcars stop at platforms for 10-20 seconds to simulate boarding and unloading. Supervisors track predicted run times with actual run times to get a better estimate on timing for riders.

Caroline Hogan/KSHB Lauren Krutty is the Director of Operations and Planning for the KC Streetcar Authority.

The KC Streetcar is doing all of this while still operating the downtown loop service. It's good practice not just for supervisors, but streetcar operators.

"There's a lot of nuance behind the scenes that passengers don't see, and that's great," Krutty said. "We want it to feel seamless. But that's a lot of the detail we're working through right now."

Like any dress rehearsal, Krutty said it feels real, but it's not as fun without an audience.

"There's an emptiness without passengers on board," Krutty said. "Right, we do this for the people, for the connectivity, you know, for what it means to the community."

Caroline Hogan/KSHB Brandy Glin is excited to ride the streetcar down Main Street to the Country Club Plaza.

Regular riders like Brandy Glin are eager for the extension to open.

"I just say whatever they're doing, keep it up," Glin said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

