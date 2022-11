KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One adult was transported to an area hospital, and two dogs perished in an early morning fire on Kansas Avenue.

KCFD crews were called to 2110 Kansas Avenue about 8:40 Sunday morning.

Smoke and fire were showing from the single- story home on arrival.

Fire moved into the attic of the home a short time later.

One adult was transported to an area hospital with burns.

Emergency crews also report two dogs died in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.