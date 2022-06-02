One Class at a Time announces final winner: Amie Hefta

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It's another normal day for Amie Hefta's students, also known as "Hefta's Helpers" at Clifford H. Nowlin Middle School.

"We provide services around the school, along with teaching those academic skills," Hefta, who is a special education teacher at the school, said. "I want to expose them to as many, to just, everyday functional skills that they can have opportunities to learn."

Although her students' routine may be normal, the students doing the tasks are exceptional.

And Hefta is making sure each one of her students knows that.

"Sometimes my kids have a harder time with reading, writing, math skills and so just providing them that confidence before they get out in that real world, where they may think things are harder for them," Hefta said. "To show them that they can do whatever they want to do."

It's that confidence Hefta's co-worker, Jaqueline Whiting, says she sees on a daily basis.

"Never ever ever ever, have I seen somebody who has so revolutionized functional education, but how we operate with our kiddos," Whiting said.

"This just solidifies what kind of a person she is as an individual," Whiting said. "Some people say that, 'teachers say it's a job, it's an occupation.' For Amie, it's a calling."

It's a calling for Hefta and her hopes for others to see how wonderful her students are.

"Some people are mean in this world, and so I think sometimes my kids are trapped in a bubble, and so I have a hashtag on my signature. It's called 'The World is our Classroom,'" Hefta said. "I want them out in the school as much as possible; kids know who they are, adults know who they are, and just to make them feel purposeful in our community."

Because of her community building inside the middle school, Whiting, who nominated her, helped share the exciting news that she was the next winner of One Class at a Time.

After tears and hugs were shared, Hefta stepped outside her classroom, to not only be greeted by her own students, but most of the students body clapping cheering, and holding up signs saying 'Congratulations.'