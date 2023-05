KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after an early morning vehicle fire.

Shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday emergency crews were called to 908 NE 82nd Terrace in the Northland.

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire and discovered a person inside.

An investigation is now underway.

KSHB 41 News has a crew enroute to the scene, and will bring you more information as it becomes available.