KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died in an early Sunday morning traffic crash in Kansas City, Kansas.

Law enforcement officials said the crash happened about 3 a.m. on northbound Interstate 635 at Speaker Road.

No word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

Troopers from the Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.