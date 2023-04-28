One dead, one injured in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed, and a second suffered critical injuries in an early morning shooting in KCK.

Police were called to the 8500 block of Georgia Avenue shortly after midnight on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male dead at the scene, and an adult female with critical injuries.

Both were victims of apparent gunfire.

The female was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

