1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected fentanyl overdoses in Lawrence

Fentanyl
This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin fentanyl pills. (DEA via AP)
Fentanyl
Posted at 11:33 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 12:46:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died and two others were hospitalized in three separate suspected fentanyl overdoses Monday night in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department reports the first call came in about 9:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Connecticut.

Despite life-saving measures, a 39-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second call came in about thirty minutes later in the 400 block of Illinois.

A 19-year-old was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say the third call came in around 3:45 a.m.

"Callers from the homeless support site at 100 Maple told dispatch the 39-year-old female received seven doses of Narcan before officers arrived to find her breathing and with a pulse," according to a Lawrence Police Department news release.

She was transported to an area hospital.

In each case, Lawrence officers say they found evidence to believe fentanyl was the cause.

Investigations of the incidents are still underway.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

