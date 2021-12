KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An employee of the Shawnee, Kansas, Goodwill store suffered minor injuries Friday afternoon when a car slammed into the side of the store.

Shawnee police said the accident happened just after 2 p.m. at 10611 Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Debris from the crash hit the employee.

The cause of the crash is either mechanical or driver error, according to the Shawnee Police Department.