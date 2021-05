KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One male was shot at 85th & Euclid Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police were called to a report of shots fired at 8540 Euclid shortly after 4:30 a.m.

While enroute, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

Neighbors reported a couple vehicles in the area at the time of the shooting, and numerous shots being fired.

Police say one male was shot and suffered critical injuries.

We have a crew enroute, and will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.