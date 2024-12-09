Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One man died in Sunday evening crash in Jackson County, Missouri

Missouri Highway Patrol
FILE
Missouri Highway Patrol
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died Sunday evening when his car ran off a Jackson County road, hit a tree, and was ejected, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. on South Buckner Tarsney Road when the driver, a 57-year-old Kingsville, Mo., resident, ran off the left side of the road and hit a guard rail.

According to the patrol's report, the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu returned to the road, ran off the right side, went airborne, and hit a tree.

The car overturned and the driver, the only person in the car, was ejected.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol report.

His name was not released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone