One man died in Sunday evening crash in Jackson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man died Sunday evening when his car ran off a Jackson County road, hit a tree, and was ejected, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. on South Buckner Tarsney Road when the driver, a 57-year-old Kingsville, Mo., resident, ran off the left side of the road and hit a guard rail.

According to the patrol's report, the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu returned to the road, ran off the right side, went airborne, and hit a tree.

The car overturned and the driver, the only person in the car, was ejected.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol report.

His name was not released.

