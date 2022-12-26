Watch Now
One man killed in crash on Old 56 & 151st in Olathe

Posted at 10:23 AM, Dec 26, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Old 56 & 151st Street early Monday morning.

The Olathe Police Department says just before 2 a.m. officers were dispatched to the scene in reference to a single vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers located the 19-year-old male, and sole occupant unresponsive.

He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, and anyone with any information is encouraged to call police.

