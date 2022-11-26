Watch Now
One man suffered severe burns Friday evening in a Northland fire.

Posted at 7:32 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 20:32:13-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire and smoke inhalation severely injured an elderly man Friday evening in a residence in the Northland.

The man was inside a duplex at 6821 N.W. Mokane Avenue in Kansas City.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

One other person was forced out of their home by the fire, according to a fire department spokesman.

The American Red Cross was called to help that resident with temporary shelter and other immediate needs.

No word on the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

