One motorcyclist killed, second injured in separate crashes in Independence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating two motorcycle crashes that happened on westbound U.S. 24 Highway, prior to Elsea Smith Road.

Police say the first incident involved a westbound 2021 Indian motorcycle that left the road and collided with a utility pole about 11:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The second incident happened in the same area when the operator of a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle witnessed the first crash and tried to stop.

Police say the second motorcycle also left the road and the operator was unable to stop the vehicle before it crashed.

The motorcyclist in this crash sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say their preliminary findings indicate that excessive speed was a contributing factor in both crashes.