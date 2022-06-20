Man airlifted after late-night fire in rural Johnson County, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One male was airlifted to an area hospital after a late-night house fire in rural Johnson County, Missouri.

Emergency crews were call to the 600 block of Northeast 400 road north of Montserrat near Warrensburg, according to the Johnson County Fire Protection District.

The house was fully engulfed on arrival with one male reported trapped inside.

A short time later, the male was reported to have exited the home.

He was airlifted to an area hospital, officials say.

One firefighter also received medical treatment at the scene, but was not transported for additional treatment, JCFPD says.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Missouri State Fire Marshall, and the Johnson County Fire Investigation Unit.

