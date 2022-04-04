1 person critically injured in Blue Springs house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries in a Monday morning house fire in Blue Springs.

Emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. 40 and Southwest 37th Street just before 2:30 a.m.

Crews could see smoke and fire coming from the back of a duplex.

Central Jackson County Fire Chief Chip Portz said a woman was rescued from the second floor and taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

A man escaped on his own and was treated at the scene.

Portz said the fire was mostly contained to one unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The chief said they believe its origins are suspicious.

