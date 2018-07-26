KCPD identified a 22-year-old Los Angeles woman as the pedestrian killed last week in midtown KC

41 Action News Staff
4:14 PM, Jul 20, 2018
1:17 PM, Jul 26, 2018

A woman suffered critical injuries Friday after being hit by an SUV near East 43rd and Main streets.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified a woman Wednesday who was killed last week when she was struck by a car in a midtown accident.

Haley E. Hackett, 22, of Los Angeles died from injuries suffered after she was struck crossing the street by a sport-utility vehicle. 

The woman later identified as Hackett, was struck Friday at East 43rd and Main streets.

A second woman also was hit, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

This story will be updated if new information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top