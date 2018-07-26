KCPD identified a 22-year-old Los Angeles woman as the pedestrian killed last week in midtown KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police identified a woman Wednesday who was killed last week when she was struck by a car in a midtown accident.

Haley E. Hackett, 22, of Los Angeles died from injuries suffered after she was struck crossing the street by a sport-utility vehicle.

The woman later identified as Hackett, was struck Friday at East 43rd and Main streets.

A second woman also was hit, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

