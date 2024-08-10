One person drowned Saturday in a pond behind house in Grandview

KANSAS CITY, Mo — One person drowned; a second person got back to shore Saturday afternoon from a pond behind a house in Grandview.

Emergency dispatchers received the call just after 5:30 p.m.

Crews from the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department, the Grandview Police and Fire Departments and the Missouri Highway Patrol went to the scene near Missouri 150 Highway and Horridge Road.

A boat with the victims on board may have overturned, according to one law enforcement official.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.