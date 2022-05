KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department says one person was injured in an overnight fire.

Firefighters were called to a home near 87th and Conser about 3:15 a.m.

According to a tweet from Overland Park Fire, one person was injured and is stable.

OPFD on scene house fire 87th and Conser. One patient, stable condition. More information later. pic.twitter.com/5hnqEcTddZ — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) May 2, 2022

