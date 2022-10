KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash at Westport Road and Roanoke Parkway early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 4 a.m.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say a male driver was traveling eastbound on Westport Road, about 80-90 mph, lost control and hit the concrete Papa John's sign.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

For investigation, Westport Road is blocked off from Wyoming Street to Jacob Street.