KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash about 8 p.m. December 25th.

Police say a Chevrolet Traverse lost control on Truman Road at N. Grand Avenue.

Officers say the Tyler Kelley, 26, of Independence lost control, crossed the roadway, and struck a large tree and an unoccupied parked car.

Kelley was not wearing his seatbelt, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Speed and poor road conditions are believed to be contributing factors.