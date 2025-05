KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence Police say one person was shot Monday night at Patio 816.

Police say they were called to the restaurant just east of I-70 and I-470 about 8:45 p.m.

They say one man was shot during a disturbance.

He has non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

One person of interest was taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.