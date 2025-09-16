One person taken to hospital after apartment fire in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Overland Park Fire Department says one woman was taken to the hospital for moderate smoke inhalation after an overnight fire.

Firefighters were called to the Corbin Greens Apartments at 140th and Russell Street just after 1 a.m.

Firefighters say there was a fire on the second floor of the three story apartment building.

Firefighters say it was a kitchen fire, and had been held in check by a working sprinkler system.

It was quickly extinguished in about 10 minutes.

Firefighters carried an adult female from the second floor landing.

She was taken to the hospital with moderate smoke inhalation as a precaution.

The fire was contained to one apartment.

Residents were allowed to reoccupy the remaining units.

The fire is believed to be a cooking fire, but the exact cause is under investigation.