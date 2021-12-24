One Tank Trips: A look back at Daisha's 2021 adventures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the COVID-19 pandemic began, KSHB 41 News decided to help the Kansas City community find things to do around the area that would help get people out of the house with just one tank of gas.

In 2020 we brought you along for 30 different One Tank Trips.

2021 has been filled with even more adventures, as we have taken you on 50 One Tank Trips!

From falls to scares, laughs, and just all-around awesome adventures, we aimed to provide ideas for you and your family to get out and try something new.

We encountered plenty of animals as we visited YaYa's Alpaca Farm, Barham Family Farm, Warm Springs Ranch and Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.

There were also plenty of laughs with trips to Extreme Grand Prix, Netherfield Natural Farm, Three T Baker's and T-Shotz.

Our One Tank Trips crew also brought some holiday-themed trips with Christmas in the Park, a paranormal investigation at Belvoir Winery, Carolyn's Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch, Worlds of Fun Halloween Haunt and Pumpkin Hallow at Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead.

There were also plenty of artsy moments during our trips to All About Tie Dye, Puppetry Arts Institute, Public Glassworks Kansas City, AR Workshop and Scraps KC.

So many more places were not mentioned that we hope brought either a smile, laugh or just brightened your morning throughout the year.

We also hope these trips inspired you to get out and have some fun.

Did you try one of the 2021 One Tank Trips? Let us know!