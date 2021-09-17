One Tank Trips: All About Tie Dye

LIBERTY, Mo. — The name speaks for itself.

At All About Tie Dye, you get to explore the art of tie-dying and you can either buy their already made products or get crafty, and make your own.

The Liberty business has been open for three years now and offers private events and classes for those interested.

You can bring your own items to dye or purchase some of their items, like t-shirts, hoodies and more.

After you have the item that you would like to dye, it has to soak in soda ash for 20 minutes.

The next step is to wring it out and place your rubber bands wherever your heart desires.

Next, you pick out your dye color from their many options and then pour that dye onto the item.

Because the dye has to settle for 24 hours, your item will be wrapped and bagged for you to take home and you'll be given an instruction sheet on what to do next.

All About Tie Dye offers a fun activity for all ages, and staff says if the product will accept the dye, they can tie-dye it.

To learn more, click visit their Facebook page.