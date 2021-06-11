One Tank Trips: Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum

ATCHISON, Kan. — The first female aviator to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean, Amelia Earhart, was born in Atchison, Kansas, in 1897.

The home she was born and raised in from 3 to 12 years old is now a museum that takes visitors on a journey through her childhood and honors her life.

It was built in 1861 and holds different moments and memories of Earhart, highlighting the fact that she was an airline owner and author, as well as a photographer, wife, stepmother, sister, daughter, friend, clothes designer, college adviser.

Earhart's sister, Grace Muriel Earhart, lived until she was 98, and during the restoration process of the home, was able to help pin point what the home really looked like.

There are rooms from Earhart's early life, along with a room dedicated to the research and conspiracies of what some think happened when she disappeared July 2, 1937.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Amelia Earhart Museum website.