One Tank Trips: Arbor Day Farm

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. — Arbor Day Farm aims to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees.

The National Historic Farm is home to the Lied Lodge, the Tree Adventure, the Apple House Market and the Arbor Lodge State Historical Park.

J. Sterling Morton and his wife came to Nebraska City in 1855 and started the movement for tree preservation and usage.

Their love for trees turned into the first Arbor Day, which was in 1872.

Those who visit the farm today will experience the essence of Arbor Day with activities, food, and educational adventures.

You can stay at the Lied Lodge, which offers a full-service restaurant and lounge, spa, a pool and gives you the opportunity to relax out on their terrace and take in nature's beauty.

There are walking trails on the property which can lead you to their other attractions.

Their most popular is Treetop Village, which is about three acres of treehouses, totaling 11 treehouses with netted walkways and bridges.

If you are hungry or thirsty, they have their Apple House Market, which offers a variety of products made from apples from their orchard.

Another big attraction is the Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, which is the original home of the Morton family.

The 72-acre park houses the mansion, which has 52 rooms and artifacts belonging to the family.

For more information or to plan your visit, visit the farm website.

