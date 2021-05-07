One Tank Trips: Banner Creek Science Center and Observatory

HOLTON, Kan. — Banner Creek Science Center and Observatory is a nonprofit, hands-on education center for all things space.

All ages can visit and learn.

The center takes part in studies with NASA. They track data from comet collisions, study black holes and blazars, and they support spacecraft missions.

Banner Creek has one of the most technically advanced telescopes in the region. You can view the moon, different planets and other out of this world sights during the evening and night hours.

They also offer different programs, observation sessions, classes, seminars and special events.

The science center was closed in 2020 due to the pandemic but will reopen to the public on May 20 at 8 p.m.

For more information and to view their upcoming events, click visit the center's website.