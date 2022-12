OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — BRKTHROUGH features over 35 unique and immersive high-technology game rooms that are a fast-paced combination of physical, mental and skill-based challenges .

Teams require a minimum of two people and have a maximum of four.

Each room has a sign right next to the door that includes the name of the game room, a clue and what challenge category it falls into.

This social gaming experience is the first of its kind in the United States.