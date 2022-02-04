One Tank Trips: Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site

TOPEKA, Kan. — In honor of Black History Month, our One Tank Trips crew went to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site.

When you visit, you can expect an educational and emotional experience as their exhibits take you through the past and present.

As you enter the former Monroe Elementary school, which is now home to the historic site, there are displays that show you what segregated schools in the city of Topeka used to look like.

Monroe Elementary was one of four schools for African American students in Topeka during segregation, compared to the 18 schools for white students.

Down the hall you will find a kindergarten classroom that was reconstructed by using old photos. The same flooring, fireplace and desks are just a few pieces they show in the room.

Another historical spot in the building is the original auditorium where a lot of events, like proms and meetings, took place.

The day after the Brown v. Board of Education case was ruled on in 1954, the community gathered in the auditorium to celebrate the victory.

The full tour also includes the "Road to Brown v. Board of Education Gallery," which shows you the barriers African Americans faced during the period.

There is also the "Legacy of Brown v. Board of Education Gallery," which shows the civil rights movement that came after the court decision, and even leads you into an exhibit that explores our nation today.

You can learn more at the historic site's website.