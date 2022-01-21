One Tank Trips: Captain's Corner

SMITHVILLE, Mo. — Have you ever tried a 12-inch taco? How about a chicken parmesan grilled cheese?

At Captain's Corner in Smithville, you can experience wacky, yet delicious food combinations and tasty treats.

This family-owned and operated general store might look like your typical one-stop-shop for household, lake life and camping needs. But when you walk in, you are greeted by the pleasant aroma of some out-of-this-world food.

Located right next to Smithville Lake, Captain's Corner has plenty to offer.

Their food entered the spotlight with the creation of the "Cheeseburger in Paradise."

Owner, Katherine Wald has since created the unique menu, serving up different specials as the ideas come to her.

They also serve up desserts and will be opening an ice cream parlor across the street.

You can visit Captain's Corner any day of the week and you should check their Facebook to see what special they're serving up.