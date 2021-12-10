One Tank Trips: Extreme Grand Prix Indoor Family Fun Center

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Extreme Grand Prix Indoor Family Fun Center is a one-stop-shop for entertainment.

When you walk into the space, there is no shortage of activities to pick from.

The center offers go-kart racing, batting cages, arcade games, escape rooms and a kiddie area.

Their high-speed, electric go-karts go up to 45 miles per hour and each driver gets a safety lesson and safety equipment before hitting the 0.25-mile road course.

The arcade uses a card system and offers a wide variety of games to play.

Extreme Grand Prix has three different escape rooms with different difficulty levels.

If you want to host a party or team-building event, they offer private rooms that you can rent.

For more information, visit the center's website.