One Tank Trips: Free trips

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We know that taking trips can be expensive, especially with gas prices on the rise, so we want to remind you of some free One Tank Trips.

From the great outdoors to museums, there are plenty of adventures that don't require breaking the bank.

If you enjoy nature and scenic views, you may enjoy Ha Ha Tonka State Park. The park was acquired by the state in 1978 due to an interest in the land because of the karst topography.

Ha Ha Tonka offers over 17 miles of hiking trails, kayaking, boating, fishing and camping options, along with their popular castle that has rich and deep rooted history.

For history buffs, there is the Kansas City Museum. The historic building built in 1910 served as a home to a well known lumber bearer from Kentucky and then became a museum in 1940.

The original focus of the museum was science, anthropology, natural history and history. Fast forward to today, the newly renovated museum aims to be a snapshot of Kansas City.

Another free museum is the Money Museum, located inside the federal reserve bank of Kansas City.

You can see their historic coin collection, interactive exhibits and learn all about how the bank processes millions of dollars in currency each day.

If you are interested in learning more about fish and endangered species, you can take a tour of Neosho Fish Hatchery.

It is the oldest, continuously operational federal fish hatchery and focuses on raising Rainbow Trout for release locally.

It also produces endangered species that you can learn all about for free.

Another free and educational trip is the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site in Topeka, Kansas.

Here, you can learn all about how the site was established in Kansas and the landmark decision of the U.S. Supreme Court that aimed to end racial segregation in public schools. They have a timeline of historic events leading up to the decision all the way into modern day history.

Kaleidoscope is back open and free to explore, create and enjoy.

Located in the Hallmark building at Crown Center, this creative space has a brand-new look with the same original goals. Painting, coloring, puzzles and more can all be found at Kaleidoscope.

