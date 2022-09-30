One Tank Trips: GloWild at Kansas City Zoo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time ever, the Kansas City Zoo is presenting the GloWild lantern festival.

This unique nighttime event features handmade lanterns depicting animals, local landmarks, botanicals and Asian cultural creations.

It took 500,000 strings of lights, 4 tons of steel and more than 200,000 yards of silk to create this immersive experience.

The festival is along a 1 mile route and guests can choose from evening entry times that require a separate timed ticket from daily zoo admission.

You can also expect food, Chinese acrobatic performances and vendors selling handmade crafts and goods.