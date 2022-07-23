One Tank Trips: Kansas City Automotive Museum

OLATHE, Kan. — The Kansas City Automotive Museum aims to celebrate the culture, artistry, industry and innovation of the automobile.

Not only can you check out cars, but you can also learn some of Kansas City's transportation history.

Located along the walls of the museum are storyboards that dive into things like the Hannibal Bridge, which was the first permanent rail crossing of the Missouri River. You'll also learn about the legacy of Homer Roberts — one of the nations first African American car dealers.

When you first walk in, you are surrounded by classic cars that showcase the progression of vehicles throughout different time periods.

You can marvel at the craftsmanship and read about the cars history, as they all tell different stories.