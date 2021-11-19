One Tank Trips: Kansas City Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Museum is back open after being closed for seven years.

A $2 million dollar renovation and restoration project has brought new life to what was.

Formerly, the museum's focus was science, anthropology, natural history and history. Today, it aims to be a snapshot of Kansas City with new exhibits, galleries, and multiple perspectives of the area.

As you make your way through the museum you will find that each floor tells a different story.

The first floor introduces you to the Long family, who once lived in the mansion.

The second floor tells the story of Kansas City with time period galleries.

The third floor explores the different neighborhoods in Kansas City.

Admission into the museum is free and if you would like to learn more or take a visit, head to the museum website.