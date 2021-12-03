One Tank Trips: Kansas City Wellness Club

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Wellness Club invites you to press pause and take some time for yourself to overcome the challenges of everyday life.

They are all about preventative wellness and focusing on all the things you can do to stay healthy.

Located in the downtown area, the award-winning wellness club aims to transport you into relaxation the moment you walk through the door.

In order to help do that, they offer many different services depending on your needs.

With massages, facials, craniosacral therapy, energy healing and life coaching offered, you can pick the service that best suits you.

The Kansas City Wellness Club has a hair salon with natural products, a virtual reality meditation room and a fitness center.

The Kansas City Wellness Club has a hair salon with natural products, a virtual reality meditation room and a fitness center.