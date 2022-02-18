One Tank Trips: KC Ice Center

SHAWNEE, Kan. — KC Ice Center offers ice skating, ice hockey, and figure skating for all ages.

Inside there's a snack bar and retail shop, along with banners of their club hockey teams.

They have one ice rink outside which is open from November through March, and one rink indoors.

The outdoor rink is one of the only full sized, regulated rinks that is located outdoors in the area.

For those who want to skate for fun they also offer public skating times where people can just go out on the ice and have a good time.

Their public skate costs $8 for admission for ages five and up, and $4 for skate rental. Ages four and under get in free.