One Tank Trips: KC Segway Tours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visit KC Segway Tours to explore the Kansas City area like never before.

Learn how to ride a segway, hop on and follow a tour guide around to explore Kansas City and learn fun and historic facts.

KC Segway Tours opened in 2014 with the goal of highlighting our area in a unique way.

The tour guides are not only segway experts, but they are also knowledgeable about the rich history within our community.

There are two different segway tours — the "Kansas City Art and Glide Segway Tour" and the "Kansas City Museum, Parks and History Segway Tours."

The art and glide tour is one and a half hours, the museums parks and history tour is two hours.

To book your segway tour, click here.

—