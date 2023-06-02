Watch Now
One Tank Trips: KC Segway Tours

Explore Kansas City like never before with KC Segway Tours
Through the KC Segway Tour, you can explore Kanas City like never before.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 10:04:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Visit KC Segway Tours to explore the Kansas City area like never before.

Learn how to ride a segway, hop on and follow a tour guide around to explore Kansas City and learn fun and historic facts.

KC Segway Tours opened in 2014 with the goal of highlighting our area in a unique way.

The tour guides are not only segway experts, but they are also knowledgeable about the rich history within our community.

There are two different segway tours — the "Kansas City Art and Glide Segway Tour" and the "Kansas City Museum, Parks and History Segway Tours."

The art and glide tour is one and a half hours, the museums parks and history tour is two hours.

