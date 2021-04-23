One Tank Trips: Meriwether Cafe & Bike Shop

ROCHEPORT, Mo. — Meriwether Cafe and Bike Shop is a one-stop-shop for local food and bike rentals.

They serve scratch-made breakfast, lunch, and baked goods along with coffee and wine.

You can also rent a bike that you can take on the Katy Trail, which is the country's longest recreational rail trail.

Meriwether Cafe and Bike Shop opened in 2017 as an extension of the old cafe that had been in place ever since the Katy Trail was finished.

The bikes rent for $12 dollars an hour, $20 dollars for two hours, $30 dollars for four hours or $50 for all day. Each rental includes a helmet.

East of the cafe, the trail runs along the Missouri River, giving you views of the bluffs on one side and the river on the other.

You can ride for miles in that direction or head west to check out the Rocheport Tunnel.

The tunnel was built back in 1893 for the Missouri-Kansas-Texas railroad.

