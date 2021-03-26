One Tank Trips: Museum of Shadows

OMAHA, Neb. — Husband and Wife, Nate and Kaleigh Ratermen, opened The Museum of Shadows in Omaha, Nebraska, in 2006.

They were voted one of the most haunted museums in the world with one of the largest collections of verified haunted artifacts.

Currently, they have over 3,000 artifacts, but items are donated and they add to that number each week.

Each item that is donated is investigated to make sure there is a spiritual attachment.

Kaleigh is a medium and Nate is a demonologist who want to share their passion for all things paranormal with the world.

Paranormal experiences have been had by guests, such as dolls that fly off of the shelves, items that move, and some reported getting touched thinking it was someone next to them when there was no one there.

During your visit, you'll see human skulls, ouija boards, trinkets, coffins and other artifacts that have ties to murders.

Your visit is self-guided, but they also offer paranormal ghost tours. For more information, visit the museum website.

