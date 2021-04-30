One Tank Trips: National Museum of Toys and Miniatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures opened in 1982 and features the collections of two Kansas City women, which have grown into more than 84,000 objects.

The museum holds the world's largest collection of fine-scale miniatures and has one of the nation's largest toy collections on public display.

Throughout the lower level of the museum are fine-scale miniatures exhibit that show different room settings, architectural structures, and other decorative art.

The artists use a 1:12 or smaller scale, which means every foot is scaled down to an inch.

Visitors will also learn about the founders and check out some hands on, interactive fun.

On the second floor lives the toys exhibit. Get an introduction into the history of toys and explore centuries of childhood, culture, and manufacturing through dolls, soldiers, teddy bears, action figures and games.

This exhibit also shows a nine-foot tall dollhouse along with their iconic toys hallway, which features toys from all different generations.