One Tank Trips: Netherfield Natural Farm

FONTANA, Kan. — Netherfield Natural Farm is just 50 miles south of Kansas City and offers a 19th Century farmhouse experience full of activities.

This 14-acre bed and breakfast is also a working farm with cattle, chickens, a donkey, turkeys, barn cats and dogs.

You can take a stroll along their walking trails or take a dip in their saltwater pool or hot tub.

For those who want to try something new, they offer cooking classes. The One Tank Trips crew made their famous bread during their visit, along with biscuits and pasta.

If you love the outdoors, they offer fishing in their pond, bird watching and scenic views along with a fire pit for relaxing or s'more making.

Netherfield Natural Farm is also known for their "Bar/n" which is their barn turned bar. They have TVs, games and barn stalls where the animals come in and out of.

There is a loft above the barn, which is one out of their 5-bedroom options for your stay.

You can even rent the entire home to yourself if you would like.

For more information or to book your stay, visit the reservation website.

