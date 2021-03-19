One Tank Trips: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

OMAHA, Neb. — Home to more than 17,000 animals of almost 1,000 different species, Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is spread out over 130 acres of land.

One of the most iconic parts of the zoo is the Desert Dome, which seeks to portray three desert regions around the world. This space is part of seven acres of interior space that's kept at a cozy 72 degrees.

The zoo is also known for having the largest aquarium in a zoo in the United States.

Seven elephants call the zoo home - a herd that could soon grow. In a recent announcement celebrating the 5 year anniversary of the elephants arriving from Swaziland, zoo officials said one of the elephants is expecting a baby.

But zoo-goers will have to be patient: the gestation period for African elephants is 22 months, putting the mother's due date to February 2022.

Omaha's zoo was ranked at the top in the 2019 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. The zoo was named the second Best Zoo in the country.

