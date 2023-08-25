ONE TANK TRIPS | Daisha Jones visits Prehistoric Putt in Independence

Prehistoric Putt is an indoor mini golf facility made for all ages to have fun and try courses like never before!

There are three separate courses: two 18-hole courses and one 9 hole, 21 and over course with alcohol offered.

Prehistoric Putt also has two golf simulators that feature multiple sports.

The twists at each hole range from interactive obstacles like an 11-foot-tall loop, zip line, ball maze race, half-pipe, warped wall, batting cage

and so much more.

The owners of Prehistoric Putt wanted to make sure they were different from many other indoor mini golf facilities and they aim to create fun for adults with kids in mind. For more information, click HERE.