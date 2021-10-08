One Tank Trips: Pumpkin Hollow

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Hop on a horse-drawn hayride to the Pumpkin Hollow event at the Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead.

When you visit the farmstead, you can experience animals, gardens, nature, playgrounds and educational opportunities. Just one hayride away is their Pumpkin Hollow Halloween event.

There is no shortage of Halloween-themed games and activities for you and your family to enjoy.

The farmstead wants to encourage kids to have fun, while also implementing the farm education and background.

You will find games, a spider web maze, a slide, a corn tunnel, and, of course, pumpkins.

With the $10 admission, you get the hayride, all of the activities and a pumpkin to take home.

Pumpkin Hollow is a fundraiser for the nonprofit "Friends of the Farmstead," which works with the city of Overland Park and the Deanna Rose Children's Farmstead to provide extra amenities and extra events.

This is the 22nd year the event has been put on for guests.

If you would like more information, visit the website.